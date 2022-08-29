Leicester will get over their early-season slump once the transfer window has shut, believes former Foxes manager Martin O'Neill.

City sit bottom of the Premier League with only one point from their opening four matches and host Manchester United on Thursday, the deadline day for signing new players.

O'Neill believes the protracted saga of Wesley Fofana's projected move to Chelsea and continued speculation over other key players is among "a number of mitigating factors" in Leicester's poor start.

"First of all you have players who want to leave the club, and almost sitting out as a one-man strike," O'Neill told BBC 5 Live Breakfast.

"Fofana has not played the last couple of games because he wants to get this move to Chelsea, and that can be very debilitating.

"It’s also down to expectations at the football club. It’s not too long since Brendan Rodgers won the FA Cup with Leicester. These are difficult times at this minute but I believe they can get over it.

"I think they cannot wait until transfer deadline day is over, one way or another, and they can settle down and start winning matches again."