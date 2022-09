Striker Louis Moult could feature for Motherwell after re-joining the club on loan from Burton Albion. Left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.

Dundee United have an unchanged squad, with goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and midfielder Peter Pawlett still absent.

Did you know? Motherwell are aiming to make it a hat-trick of home wins against Dundee United for the first time since 1998.