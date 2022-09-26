Salah returns early from international duty
- Published
Mohamed Salah will head back early from international duty to prepare for Liverpool's Premier League return at home to Brighton.
Salah scored twice in Egypt's 3-0 friendly victory over Niger on Friday, but national team coach Rui Victoria confirmed he will be rested for Tuesday's game against Liberia.
Egypt missed out on a place in the World Cup after a play-off defeat by Senegal earlier this year.
The 30-year-old has three goals in eight appearances for Liverpool so far this season.
Skip twitter post
🔴 The Egyptian Football Association have announced that Mohamed Salah will be rested for their friendly against Liberia on Tuesday— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) September 25, 2022
#️⃣ #LFC https://t.co/JrIHW2gdDO
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post