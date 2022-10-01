Dundee Utd 1-2 St Johnstone: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It was a Saints performance the fans have been crying out for over the last twelve months. Clinical in attack, they also dominated the midfield with Ryan McGowan breaking up most of the hosts' attacks.

I﻿t was also a performance of old from Stevie May. It's easy to forget that the striker has a Scotland cap, won all the way back in 2014. He was outstanding today and rightly lauded by his manager after the full-time whistle.

A﻿nother who could have been mentioned is Melker Hallberg. The midfielder has been superb since signing at the start of the year, instrumental in keeping them up and key again today.

Three unbeaten for Perth side, and the result also means United haven't beaten their Tayside rivals at home since 2014.