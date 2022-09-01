Liverpool sign Arthur from Juventus on loan
- Published
Liverpool have signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season.
Arthur made 31 appearances for the Serie A side last season – starting 16 of those games - but has not played for them during the present campaign.
He joined the Italian club from Barcelona in 2020, having won the La Liga tile with the Spanish club in the 2018-19 season.
Skip twitter post
We’re delighted to confirm the signing of @arthurhromelo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, subject to international clearance 🙌🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post