B﻿ournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil says he has had no conversations with the club's owners about taking on the role permanently at Vitality Stadium.

After t﻿aking over in the aftermath of a dismal 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, O'Neil has overseen a resilient draw with Wolves and a stunning comeback win away at Nottingham Forest.

"﻿I spoke to the owners after the Forest game and the remit was to get the boys ready for Brighton," O'Neil, who lines his side up against Brighton on Saturday, told BBC Radio Solent.

"They've let me know I'm taking this one and then any discussions for next week will be after that game.

"﻿It's the same as normal otherwise and we'll wait for further instruction."

O﻿'Neil's family went to watch Bournemouth at the City Ground last Saturday and the 39-year-old admitted it was a very good day.

He added: "﻿My little boy was not too happy at half-time - he was wishing he'd gone to watch Spurs!

"But by the end he was delighted to be there. ﻿It was nice after the game to have them there with me."