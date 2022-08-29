We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Leeds United's defeat by Brighton on Saturday.

Here are some of your comments:

Jonathon: Desperately in need of a goalscorer, somebody who’s clinical.

Eric: Out-passed, outplayed and outclassed. Where was the team that whopped Chelsea 3-0?

Andy: Brighton played well, but we were very poor. It looked like we had forgotten how to pass, with Koch and Llorente waiting too long before passing forward. We need to take the shot on around the box.

Simon: The Chelsea result went to the players' heads. They thought they were invincible and they aren't. Poor performance.

Peter: Not the boys' best day, but all those yellow cards in the first half? If some refs let them play and others blow for soft fouls, it will be a long, frustrating season.