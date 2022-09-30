Sutton's prediction: 0-1

I've been getting a bit of stick from Bournemouth fans because I write them off every week, and they are now unbeaten in their past three games.

They impressed me by how resolute they were against Newcastle last time out, but I am going to write them off again here and, if you support the Cherries, you should be happy about that because they keep proving me wrong.

Brentford were disappointing against Arsenal in their last game, but I think they will respond here.

I don't see there being many goals in this one, but Bees striker Ivan Toney might feel he has a point to prove because he was not unleashed by England against Italy or Germany, and it wouldn't surprise me if he got the winner.

Al's prediction: This one is very difficult to call and I changed my mind a few times - but I do think Bournemouth will get something. 1-1

