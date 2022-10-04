S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

It is not every day you hear a Brighton supporter praising a Crystal Palace playing legend. However, Ian Wright deserves kind words for his defence of Roberto de Zerbi on Match of the Day.

Analysing the 3-3 draw at Liverpool, Wright said: "What was really quite disrespectful was experienced people on radio stations literally writing the guy off before he has even started. So I was quite pleased for him going to Liverpool and playing how they played."

Thanks, Ian. And quite right too.

If unaware, Graeme Souness declared De Zerbi too "risky" an appointment, external because he had no experience of English football, knew nothing about "our game" and had "seven jobs in nine years" on his CV.

Presumably, he felt Tony Bloom should have given Tony Pulis or Alan Pardew the call.

Who knows, with a proper English manager in charge - like Harry Redknapp or Big Sam - perhaps the Albion might have scored four times and won at Anfield, rather than having to settle for a mere point.

In taking the game to Liverpool in a way few visitors are brave enough to do, De Zerbi has already shown the Premier League why he is one of the most exciting young managers in Europe.

Watching the Albion under the charismatic Italian is going to be fun – even more so than if Steve Bruce was in charge.