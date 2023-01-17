Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top transfer target this summer and are confident they can beat Chelsea to signing the 24-year-old England midfielder from West Ham. (Times - subscription required), external

Brazil winger Raphinha has been linked with the Gunners, but the 26-year-old has no intention of leaving Barcelona in January. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Orlando City and Uruguay striker Facundo Torres, 22, says Arsenal have held talks about signing him. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, defender William Saliba says he is "so happy" at Emirates Stadium as talks about a new deal for the 21-year-old continue. (Independent), external

