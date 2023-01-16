A sore one, but I feel pride - Roos

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos believes Aberdeen take a lot of positives from their Viaplay Cup final experience despite losing 2-1 to Rangers on Sunday.

The Dons took the lead through Bojan Miovski before goals from former Pittodrie midfielder Ryan Jack and, after the dismissal of Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart, Kemar Roofe won it for the Glasgow side in extra time.

"It is a very sore one, but overall I feel pride to be part of this team," the 30-year-old Roos, who signed from Derby County last summer, said.

"It is easy now to get all gloom and doom about what happened. But, at the same time, I feel like we showed a lot of good things.

"I think we stuck in, we worked together as a unit very well. We brought the game to them and caused them problems and scored a very good goal.

"Before we scored, they were on top a little bit and we had to stick it out, but that's football - we know we are playing a very good team. We had to dig in."

Roos was beaten by Jack's low drive thanks to a deflection.

"I feel they got a little bit - maybe luck is not the right word, but they struck the ball and it was deflected in," the Dutchman added. "The equaliser gave them the lift that they might need at that point.

"They were on top of us for a little bit and obviously with 10 men it becomes even harder, but at the same time, we still asked questions."