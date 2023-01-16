'Arsenal look like the complete package, Spurs not consistent enough'

Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says Arsenal look like the complete package, whereas another slow start from Antonio Conte's side cost them once again.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I was very worried going into this match.

"I’ve been at the past two games and Spurs just started them so slowly - even in the FA Cup against Portsmouth they were so off the pace.

"I was just worried Arsenal would blow them away in that first half. They got the 2-0 lead and you knew Spurs would come back and have a reaction in the second half, but it was never going to be enough.

"Even though I don’t want to say this, Arsenal look like the complete package and like they are going to be very hard to catch.

"At times, Tottenham looked very good but just not consistent enough from the start of games - and it’s been a problem all season."

