Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, is interested in buying Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News), external

Technology giants Apple are also interested in buying United for £5.8bn. (Star), external

Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by groups seeking to buy the club, asking him to act as a consultant. (Mail), external

M﻿eanwhile, the Red Devils are monitoring Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who has a release clause of 75m euros, while Chelsa are also interested in the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish), external

