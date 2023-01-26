Saints 'not far away' from ending slump - Gordon

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon believes the togetherness at the club will see them through their current troubles.

The Perth outfit have lost their last six games in all competitions, but Gordon is adamant they will turn things around.

"We've obviously had success [in the past], and we keep a level head in those times, but at the same time, when we're not doing so well, we've got to hang in there and not get too low," Gordon said.

"Training's been good, the feeling's high, so we need to keep grinding away and the good stuff will come."

The 26-year old saw signs of improvement in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Rangers, who Callum Davidson's side face again in the league on Saturday.

"It was disappointing to go out of the Scottish Cup, but as a performance, I thought it was better," Gordon said.

"It showed the manager that if we do need to change formation, the players were comfortable. Something to build on for sure.

"We need to put together a 90-minute performance and cancel out the mistakes - we're not far away at all.

"Ibrox is always a difficult place to go, but we're ready for the task ahead."