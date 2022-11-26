The Well Society, the fan group which owns Motherwell, has passed 3500 members this month.

M﻿otherwell became the first top-flight club in Britain to be owned by their fans in 2016 when The Well Society bought 76% of the club's shares.

I﻿n a statement, Society board member Doug Inglis said: “Reaching 3500 members on the books is a significant milestone, and we’d like to thank each and every fan who has become part of the Society.

“We’re proud that we have been able to promote the game of football and uphold the values of the club through a number of initiatives. This is only possible through the support from members’ contributions.”