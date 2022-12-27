Premiership game of midweek: Dundee Utd v Ross County

The result at Tannadice is of huge significance considering the home side's precarious position at the foot of the table.

Should Dundee United lose, Ross County will move five points clear of their hosts and deliver a significant blow even if the battle to avoid relegation - which could also involve Motherwell and Kilmarnock - has yet to reach the halfway stage.

United were only denied all three points by Hearts on Saturday thanks to Lawrence Shankland's late penalty.

However, while they will take confidence from a gritty performance against the side sitting fourth, they have still only won once in eight outings, the initial improvement in results after Liam Fox took over from Jack Ross as head coach now a distant memory.

That said, of United's five most recent defeats, only one was by more than a single goal - and even then they looked like leaving Celtic Park with a surprise point before conceding twice in stoppage time.

While Malky Mackay's side arrive on the back of three consecutive losses, those too were by just a one-goal margin - and two were against the Old Firm.

Although United are unbeaten in five against County since a 2-0 defeat at home in May 2021, October's 1-1 draw in Dingwall suggests we are in for another tight contest with so much at stake.

Read all the midweek Premiership picks