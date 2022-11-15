S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

N﻿ew Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been promised funds to bring in new players in January.

I﻿nterim manager Steve Davis admitted at the weekend the club needed more quality if they are to survive in the Premier League.

W﻿hile Lopetegui accepts there is more to scoring goals than simply buying a striker, he did admit there would be money to spend during the transfer window.

"Of course they [the club's Chinese owners] are worried about the situation and they want to invest money to change it," he said.

"But it's not about the money, it's about improving the squad and that is not easy in this market.

"It's a different market because you have the World Cup, so we have to be aware. The scouting department is working very hard to have good information so all together we have to make the right decision."