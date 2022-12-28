Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Kilmarnock did all the hard work in the first half, carving out chance after chance - 17 shots, four on target in total - to test the shaky Aberdeen defence.

There was a confidence, almost a swagger, in their ranks, shrugging off their dreadful record of just one win in 29 previous meetings against the Pittodrie team.

Kilmarnock beat Aberdeen at Rugby Park for the first time since 3 December 2011, when Gary Harkins and James Dayton scored in a 2-0 win. 16 top-flight games came and went before Derek McInnes ended that home hoodoo versus the Dons.

He pulled out another managerial masterstroke this evening while ex-Don Ash Taylor was a real thorn in the side of his old employers.