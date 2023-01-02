Aberdeen v Ross County: 'Both sides need a win' - MacKay

Ross County manager Malky MacKay tells BBC Scotland: "I know it is going to be a tough one, we are both needing a win, we are both lacking form so it is going to be a tough one for us.

"Ross County, we’ve been here before, it is an area of the table we know, we are a small club in a very good division, we get that.

"I suppose this year the break has already come, there is still half the season, there are still a lot of games to go.

"It is something like it has been since I came in, level headed and stable and just making sure we keep ourselves right and take each game as it comes.

"It is reasonably tight , I don’t think there is much between a lot of the teams in the division."

