Mike Taylor, BBC WM Sport

It seems that very soon – perhaps even while you are reading these words – this page will scroll down to make room for the news that Wolves have completed the signing of Matheus Nunes, and he will be there on your screen, holding a gold and black scarf above his head. At last, breathless reports from Portugal began to buzz on Monday night, the Sporting Lisbon midfielder apparently coveted by Wolves throughout the summer will be theirs.

Wolves fans have been marched up and down this hill a few times during this transfer window – and previous editions – and might have been forgiven for not believing it until they saw the classic scarf-pose. But with Bruno Lage urging them to “trust him and the club” in soothing tones, excitement appears to be undimmed. And no wonder; you will probably have read much-quoted words from Pep Guardiola, hailing Nunes as one of the leading players in the world in his position, and there is widespread consensus that Wolves will be getting a highly talented player for their money.

Like Goncalo Guedes, who made his first appearance in Saturday’s gristly struggle with Fulham, Nunes has the ability and pedigree to be a considerable asset for Wolves, and when his signing is confirmed, it will be widely welcomed. The only caveat is that it does not appear to address what is by common consent Wolves' biggest problem – their lack of a finisher. With Raul Jimenez unfit there is no natural deputy – or direct competition for a player who found last season considerably more difficult than his earlier times at Molineux. This was again painfully evident on Saturday, when, penalty aside, they created the better chances, and were unable to make them count.

The other thought raised by Nunes’ impending arrival is whether he is an addition, or a replacement. Morgan Gibbs-White has been the subject of offers; at a higher level still, Ruben Neves apparently hasn’t, despite everyone expecting it. Neves was made captain “for now” after Conor Coady left, with Bruno Lage taking the chance to talk up Maximilian Kilman’s leadership qualities in the same breath. Neves and Nunes playing together for the long-term is an exciting prospect. At the moment, though, it is probably worth heeding Lage’s advice – frustrating though it is – to wait to judge Wolves’ transfer business until the end of the window, as it may prove that neither the arrivals or the departures have quite been completed yet.