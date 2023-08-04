Hibernian have recalled young goalkeeper Murray Johnson from his loan deal at Queen of the South following injuries to David Marshall and Jojo Wollacott.

Johnson has made one appearance for the League 1 side, having joined them on a season-long loan earlier this summer.

The 18-year-old will return to Hibs as emergency cover for seven days, which the Easter Road club can extend if necessary, and will feature in the squad against St Mirren on Sunday.