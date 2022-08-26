McGowan eyes opportunity against 'bare bones' Hearts

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan aims to turn the Tynecastle support against Hearts when he faces his former club on Saturday.

McGowan reckons Callum Davidson's men are travelling to the capital at the right time after Hearts ended with nine men in Premiership defeat to Celtic before losing their Europa League play-off against FC Zurich.

"Having played there many times, if the away team starts well and gets on top early, it can be a difficult place to play as the home team," the Australian said.

"So we need to make sure we're right up for it and make sure the crowd gets on the back of the Hearts players. Like any game, the first goal will be vitally important.

"Especially with them losing on Sunday (against Celtic) and having a couple of players sent off (Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane), they'll be sort of on the bare bones of their squad so I feel like it's a pretty good time to catch them.

"I'm looking forward to going there but most importantly trying to get the points."