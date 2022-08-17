We asked you whether you think David de Gea is still the right man for between the sticks at Manchester United, or if it's time for a change.

Here are some of your comments:

Francis: I believe it’s high time we moved on from David. He’s done a lot for us but at the same time he's made us regret having him between those sticks. He’s not going to improve any further, especially in a Ten Hag era that requires playing from the back. With proper scouting and the manager’s position on recruitment, we can get a suitable replacement.

Peter: We all know De Gea can’t play with his feet and he never has. His distribution has always been poor and was never able to launch attacks like Ederson. That’s the reason Pep got rid of Joe Hart, so unfortunately if that’s the way we are going to play then his time is up, but you have to say the same about the vast majority of the squad.

Mark: Fully agree that it is time to move De Gea on. He has been a fantastic player for the club, but he does not fit the type of keeper needed for Ten Hag's team. Bring back Henderson, he has proven he has the ability and can command his area, whilst being the start of playing the ball out from the back.

Paul: I agree that De Gea is not an all round top goalkeeper and l wonder why it takes Manchester United such a long time to realise this. It is true that he does not command his box, come for crosses or start counterattacks. He is a senior goalkeeper and should do better but does not. Time to move on definitely.