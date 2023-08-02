Docherty on Carson, further additions, and the Dundee roar
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's weekend Premiership opener at home to Motherwell on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
On new signing Trevor Carson - Docherty is "absolutely thrilled" to bring him in after a "protracted" process; says he knows exactly what he will get from Trevor, not just in games, but every day.
Says one goalkeeper will be heading out on loan following Carson's signing.
Docherty is looking to continue to add to the squad, and that there are specific positions he wants to strengthen.
Says he remembers being at Dens Park in the away dugout, and know how intimidating a place it can be. Added he is "desperate to hear that Dundee roar", and says they want to turn Dens Park into a fortress.
He praised his predecessor Gary Bowyer for getting the club to the Premiership, says it is now up to them "to take that on" adding that "the first objective is to make sure we survive in the Premiership."
There are no injury worries going into the Motherwell game.