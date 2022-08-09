Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock

Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football.

The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club after being farmed out to Brentford's B team during the last campaign.

Sotona, capped by his country to under-16 level, signed for United as a 14-year-old but rejected a contract extension after four years at Old Trafford as he preferred to join Patrick Vieira's Nice in Ligue 1.

However, it is at Rugby Park where he now hopes to at last win first-team game time and "showcase my talent", telling Kilmarnock's website: "I'm a hard working player, I like to get goals and be direct, I like to win."