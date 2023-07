Alasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland

Group E

Airdrie have nine points from nine and need only one more away to Bonnyrigg Rose to win the group.

Even a defeat could be okay provided Dundee fail to win at home to Inverness Caley Thistle on Sunday.

If Tony Docherty’s side can get all three points, they would be in with a chance of qualifying in second at least – by the time they take the field they’ll know exactly what they have to do to make it through.