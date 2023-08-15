Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

It was mightily obvious that both teams needed a proper defensive midfielder at Stamford Bridge. Sadly for Liverpool, it looks like Chelsea have won the race for both of the ones we wanted in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

However, at least the performance of Dom Szoboszlai showed that we've brought in a player of immense talent.

The Hungarian was sublime in tight spaces, playing one-twos, flicking balls round corners and showing a deft touch when it was required.

He also made one impressive dribble where he beat players and ended up in Chelsea's box. When was the last time we saw a Liverpool midfielder dribble past someone like that? Probably not since Steven Gerrard.

Szoboszlai is also an animal off the ball and presses manically. Positionally, he was caught too far up the pitch when we lost possession, but that will be negated if we buy a proper number six - that's not his fault. Jurgen Klopp's line-up was ultra-attacking and it left gaping holes in the centre of the park.

Clearly, there's money to play with. If Liverpool want to get the best out of Szoboszlai and the equally impressive Alexis Mac Allister, the club needs to act fast and decisively to the latest setback in the transfer market.

Florentino Luis of Benfica is an interesting option.