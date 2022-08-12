Alex Mitchell hopes his "old fashioned" qualities can help St Johnstone repel Rangers at Ibrox.

Saints travel to Glasgow on Saturday, having picked up their first Scottish Premiership win of the season last week against Motherwell.

And Mitchell, 20, said: "I think I'm a bit of an old-fashioned player. My coaches say I'm the type that's a bit of a dying breed.

"I like to defend, as has been made clear, and I feel like I bring leadership qualities talking-wise. It's a quality I'm quite proud of.

"I remember watching Rangers in the Europa League final so to watch that and then have a chance to play against them at Ibrox is a big opportunity for myself. I'm really looking forward to the challenge."