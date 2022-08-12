David Martindale hopes to add another attacking player to his Livingston squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Livi have one win and one defeat so far in this season's Scottish Premiership and host Hibernian on Saturday.

"I'm still looking for probably one more to come into the building but I'm fairly happy with where we are as a collective unit," said Martindale.

"I'm looking to bring an offensive player in. We're talking to a couple of clubs and players and we'll hopefully get something done before the window shuts.

"I've got a plan B, though. If we miss out before the window shuts, there are a couple of out-of-contract players I've got my eye on that we can potentially sign after the window.

"If the window shut tomorrow, though, I'd be quite happy with where we are. I think we've got more than enough to be competitive in the league this year."