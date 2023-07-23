Simon Stone, BBC Sport at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag suggested on Friday he wanted to take a good long look at Kobbie Mainoo before deciding what to do with the youngster this season.

That included giving Mainoo a starting berth in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Arsenal at MetLife Stadium.

The 18-year-old midfielder responded with a mature performance as United took a decisive advantage.

And Ten Hag was delighted.

"Manchester United are known for giving young players chances," said the Dutchman.

"He plays with confidence. I really liked his performance. There are other youngsters with us and they are doing very well."

