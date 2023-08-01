Former midfielder Patrick Vieira was one of two Arsenal players to feature on the shortlist for the top 10 players of African heritage in the latest episode of the Match of the Day Africa podcast.

Former Premier League striker Efan Ekoku on Patrick Vieira: "He became the modern day midfielder in England.

"He took the game to a different level in terms of ability, in terms of technique, speed and power at the same time, and in terms of determination also."

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure on Vieira: "He was box-to-box. When I was playing in my time and people were wondering why I was box-to-box, I got that from Ray Parlour who was at Arsenal and was box-to-box and Vieira who was box-to-box as well as Gilberto [Silva]. All the players in Arsenal's 'Invicibles' midfield were box-to-box. I was trying to repeat that because of the top players and legend players.

"I learned from the best."

