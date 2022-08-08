'Every player gave everything'

Your views

After Bournemouth earned an impressive opening win over Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League, we asked you to send us your views on the game.

Michael: It was a great start to the season and an amazing buzz at the Vitality. It was a real team performance, every player giving everything.

Laurie: A very disciplined performance from hard working Pearson and Lerma. A standout example from skipper Lloyd Kelly too. Kieffer Moore's header that clinched the game was amazing.