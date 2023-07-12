We asked you whether or not the time has come for Liverpool to part ways with midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Philip: Sell Thiago. Technically, he's a great player. In reality, his good games for us can be counted on one hand. He just doesn't fit our style of play, which demands high energy and high-pressing midfielders. He's a spare part that doesn't fit, he's often injured and he's only got one year left on his deal at his age. No debate, sell him now.

Eli: Thiago is unequivocally world class and, without a doubt, our best midfielder when he's fit. Even if it's only for the 'big games', his contribution is crucial and we cannot afford to let him go. We don't have anyone else on his level technically and his leadership contribution is undervalued. The disrespect he's receiving online is embarrassing.

Danny: I've been a Kop season ticket-holder for 22 years, so I've watched Thiago closely. There's no doubt he's a beautiful footballer but he's not, and has never been, a good fit for us.

Chris: Thiago produces some amazing moments in the game, but the question is: how many key influential moments? He's got six assists in 97 games for Liverpool, which just isn't good enough. I think we should get what we can for him and get the wage bill down.

John: He has to go. He's completely overrated, gives the ball away far too many times, and the game just passes him by in midfield. He plays the odd nice pass, but that's not good enough.