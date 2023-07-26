Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola praised "a good game to learn" as his side came out on top in a thrilling pre-season friendly at neighbours Southampton.

David Brooks scored a late winner in the 3-2 victory and Iraola told the Cherries website, external he was pleased with what he saw.

"It was a very good game with lots of things we can take," he said. "We were better in the first half when we could sustain the high pressure and win the ball high up the pitch.

"We missed a lot of chances - some very easy ones - but it was good for our defenders to defend forward and to learn from our mistakes.

"We conceded a goal in the first half when we had been very good, so it is better that is happening now."

While pleased to have won, Iraola hinted he was not impressed with some of the errors his side committed.

"We conceded two from set-pieces so we know we have to improve that," he said. "Even in the second half, we could have score more as well."