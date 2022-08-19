Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

With regard to the fitness of his team, he says he hopes to have Ryan Fraser available to face City and they will make a "very late decision" on the availability of Matt Targett.

On transfers, he says the club are "working hard behind the scenes" but there is nothing imminent.

Specifically, he said he had "no intel" on a rumoured bid for Watford forward Joao Pedro.

Howe ruled out any possibility of Bruno Guimaraes joining Real Madrid, who has been linked with the Spanish club.

In general, he says the club are "reluctant to look into outgoings at this moment" but admits it may be something they consider towards the end of the transfer window.

Howe calls facing reigning champions City the "ultimate test" and that results last season between the teams were "hard on us".

