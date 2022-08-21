Celtic 2-0 Hearts: What did the manager say?

Celtic manager Ange Potsecoglou: "I'm obviously pleased with the win. It was a game where there was no real flow to it. It was very stop-start, hard to get real tempo into it. Some of it was our own doing.

"Through that, we still maintained control and even though it was 1-0 for a long time, I never felt threatened. Joe [Hart] never had a save of significance to make, and at the other end their keeper pulled off two or three good saves to keep them in the game.

"We haven't made too many changes to the starting line up but we're working hard with the whole squad. In every game the subs have come on and made the impact we want them to.

"For me, it's as much about the performances. There are still areas we need to improve and we'll keep working towards that. We've had some challenging games so far, different challenges, and we've handed them well."