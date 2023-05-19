On this day in 2012, Chelsea came from behind to beat Bayern Munich on penalties in their own backyard as they became European champions for the first time in their history.

The win capped off an incredible run to the final which saw unlikely comeback wins against Napoli in the round of 16 under new interim manager Roberto di Matteo and against defending champions Barcelona in the semi-final - despite being 2-0 down in the second-leg with captain John Terry sent off.

The Blues were dominated by Bayern in the final at the Allianz Arena, playing with just 36% possession, facing 17 attempts and 20 corners. At 1-0 down with two minutes remaining, they equalised from their sole corner thanks to a Didier Drogba header.

It was the striker who then stepped up to score the winning penalty in the shootout and deliver Chelsea the trophy they had been chasing for years, completing an unlikely FA Cup and Champions League double.