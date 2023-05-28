Analysis: Arsenal 5-0 Wolves

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

While Arsenal missed out on a first Premier League title in 19 years, they delivered a celebratory conclusion to the season with a handsome victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium.

And on this evidence fans can look forward with an optimism that the best is still to come from Mikel Arteta's young squad.

Several key players remained absent for this encounter but the Spaniard will hope that their return plus further investment in quality reinforcements, will provide further endurance to a team that excited before falling away in the title race.

One of those unlikely to be involved in that is Granit Xhaka, who is out of contract and looks set to depart the club this summer after being heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga.

However, the Swiss midfielder enjoyed the perfect send off, scoring twice and seeing a banner unfurled in his honour by supporters he once public falling out with.