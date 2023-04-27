There is an overriding feeling that the title race is now over, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily team.

After Wednesday's crucial win for Manchester City over Arsenal, former Leicester City defender Robert Huth said: "100%. It’s over.

"There is nothing for me to suggest they will drop off. I don’t think Pep’s teams to drop off. It’s a wrap."

Dion Dublin added: "I think there is one more twist in the tale for City. Whether it’s as bad as a draw but there is one twist in the tale. I don’t think they will win every single game but they may have to deal with a couple of draws or a draw. That’s it. I just can’t see City losing at all."

However, former City goalkeeper Shay Given thinks given the remaining games, the title race is not done just yet.

"You would say that Man City have the tougher run-in so it’s not over yet," he said.

"Fulham away as the next game for example is not an easy game. Then Everton away fighting for their lives, Brighton away and Brentford away. It’s a really tough finish but if City can keep this run of form, there is a real confidence throughout the squad.

"When you can leave Riyad Mahrez on the bench after scoring a hat-trick, it just shows the strength they have."

