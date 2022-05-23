Manchester City's dramatic Premier League triumph on the final day of the campaign will live long in the memory - but does a fourth domestic title in five years make their season a success?

Or does the unfulfilled ambition of lifting the Champions League crown continue to cast a slight shadow over all of their many accomplishments?

Pep Guardiola's side won an amazing 29 of their 38 league games this season but, City fans, do you think the team can get even better with the summer arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund?

