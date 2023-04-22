Fulham 2-1 Leeds: What Gracia said

Leeds boss Javi Garcia speaking to BT Sport: "It was not enough, I think we started the game really focused and the game was equal, but after the second half we conceded the first goal. It is always tough for us after the three games in a row we have now lost - it is not easy."

On the defensive performance: "We were looking for more consistency and have more security at the back and we had a better balance. But first half we didn't create many chances. It was too late on in the game to get chances in the second half.

"We tried to be aggressive in the beginning with the high press, it was our mentality to be higher and be aggressive, but in the end we didn't get the result."

Impact of the loss: "Lot of us are disappointed, but at the same time we know how important the first game is after this."