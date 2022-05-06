Arsenal v Leeds: Team news

Arsenal will continue to monitor Ben White, who missed the win at West Ham because of a tight hamstring.

Injured pair Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain sidelined.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch believes Stuart Dallas will be out for at least six months with a fractured femur, but expects him to make a full recovery.

Captain Liam Cooper missed the defeat by Manchester City after suffering a knee problem in the warm-up, but he is likely to come back into contention.

Patrick Bamford is set to return to training next week and Marsch is optimistic he will play again this season.

Pick your Arsenal line-up

Select your Whites XI