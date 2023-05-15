Just three minutes and 23 seconds separated Patrick Bamford failing from the spot for Leeds and Callum Wilson successfully converting his penalty for Newcastle on Saturday.

In missing the opportunity to put his side 2-0 up, Bamford became the first Leeds player ever to miss two Premier League penalties in a single season.

Wilson went on to score his second spot-kick in the second half, making Leeds only the third side to miss a penalty and concede two goals from the spot in a single Premier League match.

Rasmus Kristensen rescued his side a precious point with a late equaliser, but the Whites remain a point from safety after other results.

Leeds manager Sam Allardyce believes Bamford's miss was pivotal, telling BBC Sport: "If we score our penalty to go 2-0 up I believe we would have won that game."

He also rued the concession of the two penalties which he described as "shooting ourselves in the foot".

"I've been talking about staying on your feet all week and they haven't listened," Allardyce added.

"They have to listen next week. We can't afford to make rash tackles like today.

"A lot of what we've done today (Saturday) is our own fault, not Newcastle's play."