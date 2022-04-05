Here we go then. The next 12 days will make or break Manchester City's season - and they face a run of fixtures that I am excited about, but dreading at the same time.

Pep Guardiola's side have done brilliantly to get to April and still be in the hunt for the Treble, but all three trophies are on the line in the next four games, against two extremely difficult opponents - Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Starting on Tuesday, City have a horrible sequence of matches in which they play Atletico, Liverpool, Atletico, Liverpool in the Champions League, Premier League and finally the FA Cup.

I don't think City will win all four games - they don't have to - but for different reasons they have to go hard in the first two, which are absolutely crucial for what happens next.

