Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane does not need the threat of January signing Luis Diaz in order to become the "best version of himself".

Colombia winger Diaz has pushed for a starting place among the Reds' regular front three of Mane, Mohamed Salah and either Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino since his £37.5m arrival from Porto.

However, Mane has scored four goals in April - including three against rivals Manchester City - which Klopp credits to the Senegal forward's own strong mentality.

"I've known Sadio for nearly six years," said Klopp. "He never needed any type of competition to try to be the best version of himself.

"He's played for a long time - pretty much all games for us - when he was fit and has performed at an incredibly high level consistently.

"Bringing in Luis, I'm not sure it affected that part of his game - that was not the reason for bringing in Luis."

Mane has experienced a packed schedule this season because of his involvement in Senegal's triumphant Africa Cup of Nations campaign, plus he helped his country qualify for the World Cup in Qatar via the play-offs.

Klopp added: "Sadio had some physical struggles since he came back. Sadio couldn't feel it, but we could see it and he could not use his immense physicality, week in, week out.

"I already felt before the game against City: 'OK, that looks like Sadio, physically.' And that's why we could play the game we played."