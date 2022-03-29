Transfer news: Reds reach agreement with Fulham's Carvalho

Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, after almost sealing a deal for the 19-year-old in the January transfer window. (Football Insider), external

The Reds will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Bild - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United and Newcastle United for Portugal midfielder Otavio, 27, from Porto. (A Bola - in Portuguese), external

They are also watching Watford's 24-year-old Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr, but could also face competition from the Magpies for him. (Sun), external

Elsewhere, Barcelona's attempt to sign Mohamed Salah, 29, is set to be thwarted by their inability to comply with La Liga's financial rules. (Mirror), external

