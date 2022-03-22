'Going to be a nail-biting rollercoaster' - your thoughts on Spurs' top-four hopes

We've been getting your reaction to Tottenham's move into fifth in the Premier League table and whether Antonio Conte could lead his side into the top four?

Here are some of your views:

John: Fifth at best, we are far too inconsistent to hope for anything better. As for next season very optimistic, but our squad needs to be strengthened for a top-four finish.

Graham: They are playing with confidence and calm. Bentancur and Kulusevski are quality. Son and Kane together are world class. Romero is a great new addition. Many others have found a new level with Conte. So top four, why not?

Perry: We have an easier run-in, will beat Arsenal at home and Liverpool is a free hit so we can do it.

Benjamin: I think under Conte they've been good but I don't think they can overtake Arsenal this season, but next season they have potential if they back him.

Simon: If we get any injuries to these key players it’s season over. Going to be a nail-biting, rollercoaster couple of months!

