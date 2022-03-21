Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton: The pick of the stats

Crystal Palace have reached the FA Cup semi-final for the sixth time (1872, 1976, 1990, 1995 and 2016). The Eagles have reached the final on two of the last three occasions they’ve made the last four.

Frank Lampard is the third Everton manager to lose each of his first four away games in charge of the Toffees in all competitions, after Cliff Britton (1948) and Ian Buchan (1956).

Everton are winless in all six of their games in London in all competitions this season (D2 L4), having won five of their six games in the capital last season (L1).