'We are going to expose them' - Vieira assessing Palace youngsters

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira spent a bit of time on Monday talking about his plans for the new season.

As well as ruling out the return of Conor Gallagher to Selhurst Park, and saying he expected to sign a couple of players before the transfer window closes on 1 September, he also assessed the merits of his younger players, many of whom are in Australia because so many first-teamers have been left in England.

He said he believes Tuesday's game against Manchester United in front of a predicted 75,000 crowd at the MCG will tell him a lot.

"I want to see their personality on the field," said Vieira.

"They have talent, but in games against the teams we are going to face, more is required than talent. You need to show personality. We are going to expose them.

"Playing in front of 75,000 will be a different kind of pressure. We will learn about how they manage that pressure. To have them with us is really positive."