Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen is close to completing a season-long loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old wants to play regularly in order to cement his place in the United States World Cup squad, but with Ederson secure in the number one spot at City, Steffen knows there is very little chance of that happening if he remains at Etihad Stadium.

Manager Pep Guardiola has agreed to let Steffen, who signed a contract extension with City in March that runs to 2025, leave.

City have lined up free agent Stefan Ortega to replace him following his exit from German club Arminia Bielefeld.